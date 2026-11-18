Welcome to Megan's Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026. I'm Megan Van Ravenswaay, and each week I'll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. Consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley's 250th anniversary year.

Museum Spotlight

What role did Jewish Americans play in the American Revolution? And how did the fight for independence shape the future of religious freedom in the United States? You can explore these questions at a fascinating exhibition in Philadelphia!

The First Salute at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History explores the connections between Jewish communities and the founding of our nation. Through historic artifacts, film, and immersive media, the exhibition looks at the experiences of Jewish Americans during the Revolutionary era and the ways they contributed to the emerging country.

The title refers to a remarkable moment in 1776, when the American Continental Congress was working to secure international recognition for its new nation. The Dutch island of St. Eustatius fired a ceremonial salute in response to an American ship flying the Grand Union flag. It became an important early acknowledgment of American independence—and a reminder that the Revolution’s success depended on relationships and support beyond the thirteen colonies.

The exhibition also explores larger questions about religious liberty, identity, and belonging. Who was included in the promises of the new nation? And how have Americans continued to debate what freedom means in practice?

You’ll find The First Salute at the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History on Independence Mall in Philadelphia. It’s a wonderful opportunity to look beyond the familiar stories of the Founding Fathers and discover a broader, richer history of America’s founding.

For details and visiting information, visit TheWeitzman.org. Make a day of it and explore the many historic sites surrounding Independence Mall!

Date Night

Looking for a date night that offers dinner, live theater, and a little Revolutionary-era drama? Here’s an opportunity right here in the Lehigh Valley!

On Thursday, November 19, and Saturday, November 21, the Bachmann Players of Easton will present Edge of Revolution at the Hellertown Historical Society’s historic tavern venue in the Heller-Wagner Grist Mill.

The play takes us back to June 1774, in the aftermath of the Boston Tea Party. Parliament has closed Boston’s port and imposed harsh new laws on Massachusetts. Now, people in Easton and Northampton County must decide how they will respond. Patriot George Taylor, outspoken Loyalist Lewis Gordon, and their fellow townsmen gather to debate the crisis. Tempers rise, alliances shift, and the audience gets to experience the difficult choices facing ordinary people as protest begins turning into rebellion.

What makes this particularly special is the setting. You’ll experience the performance in a historic tavern space, with a traditional colonial-inspired dinner served as part of the evening.

Each performance begins at 6 p.m., and seating is limited to just 24 guests. Tickets are $70 for the general public and $60 for Hellertown Historical Society members. The Thursday performance is sold out, but Saturday tickets are still available.

For tickets and details, visit hellertownhistoricalsociety.org and look for Edge of Revolution.

Family-Friendly Activity

Here’s a local history adventure for the whole family!

Visit the 1753 Bachmann Publick House in downtown Easton and explore General Happiness of the People: Easton as a Revolutionary Capital.

During the American Revolution, Easton was an important regional center. Its courthouse and taverns brought people together to exchange news, debate political questions, and respond to events that were transforming the colonies.

This immersive exhibition helps families imagine what life was like in Revolutionary-era Easton. Visitors can encounter historical figures, handle reproduction artifacts, and explore the sights, sounds, and stories of the period.

Here’s a fun challenge for the kids: imagine you’re living in 1776. How would you find out what was happening in the war? What would you do if your neighbors disagreed about independence? And what would you bring with you if you had to leave home because of the conflict? These questions help young visitors understand that history isn’t just about memorizing dates. It’s about people, choices, and the everyday experiences behind the big events.

The 1753 Bachmann Publick House is especially appropriate for families as everything is please touch. Kids, teens, grandparents, and adults are encouraged to sit on the furniture, touch the tools, feel the textiles, and interact with the historic structure. It is located at 169 Northampton Street in Easton. It’s open Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday (free admission) from noon to 4 p.m.

Make a family visit part of your America 250 celebration—and discover the Revolutionary history that happened right here at home!

Save the Date

And here’s a Revolutionary history event to put on your December calendar!

On Friday, December 11, the Mercer Museum in Doylestown is inviting history lovers to enjoy coffee, donuts, and a special guided tour of The Doan Gang: Outlaws of the Revolution.

The Doan Gang were Bucks County Loyalists who remained committed to the British Crown during the American Revolution. Their story involves espionage, robberies, and a notorious raid on the county treasury in 1781. Their history takes us into a world where the Revolution divided communities and families, and where the line between political loyalty and criminal activity could become a subject of fierce debate.

During this early-morning program, museum guides will lead visitors through the exhibition, exploring the people, places, and artifacts connected to the gang and their exploits in Revolutionary-era Bucks County.

The program runs from 9 to 10 a.m., with doors opening at 8:30. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for Bucks County Historical Society members. The Mercer Museum is located at 84 South Pine Street in Doylestown, within about an hour’s drive of much of the Lehigh Valley.

So, if you enjoy a little mystery with your history—and a donut with your coffee—this is a great opportunity to discover one of the Revolution’s lesser-known stories.

Visit doangang.org/programs for details and registration. That’s Coffee and Doan-uts, Friday, December 11, at the Mercer Museum!

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there's so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

So that's a wrap for your Museum Minute. I'll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

