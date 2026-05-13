Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 5/13/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Next Friday, March 27, at Noon, the National Canal Museum in Hugh Moore Park in Easton, opens a new exhibition called “America’s Second Revolution.”

Just fifty years after American colonists fought for independence, eastern Pennsylvania was fueling a new kind of revolution – the rise of anthracite coal and iron. Canals, first dug in the late colonial period, now carried tons of coal from the mountains to the Lehigh Valley, Philadelphia, and beyond, powering homes, taverns, and ironworks that once relied on wood and charcoal.

During the Revolutionary War, these same rivers and early canal routes were vital for moving troops, supplies, and news between towns. Local ironworks helped produce the tools, nails, and cannonballs that supported the fight for independence. By 1840, a Welsh iron master named David Thomas transformed the region. Hired by the Lehigh Coal and Navigation Company, Thomas built the first commercially successful anthracite-fired iron furnace in Catasauqua. On July 4, 1840, his first cast produced more iron in a single day than a charcoal-fired furnace could in a week. The nation’s birthday became the birthday of its industrial revolution!

The canals and ironworks that once supported colonial life and the Revolution now powered America’s rise as an industrial nation. Visitors can see how innovation, energy, and industry grew directly from the foundations laid by early Americans. Explore artifacts, interactive exhibits, and the stories of workers who built this new economy from the ground up. Discover how local ingenuity shaped the nation – from the Revolutionary era to modern industry.

Museum hours: Wednesday–Friday, Noon to 4 PM; Saturday & Sunday, 10:30 AM to 4:30 PM . Visit canals.org for tickets and details.

Date Night

Looking for a date night that’s fun, meaningful, and totally different? Head to the Museum of the American Revolution in Philadelphia and take your partner on a journey into the past with The Road to Independence — a captivating core exhibition that explores how everyday colonists became Revolutionaries and changed the course of history.

Walk through dramatic galleries together, from immersive encounters beneath the Boston Liberty Tree to interactive maps that trace how tensions over taxes, land, and rights ignited the desire for freedom. You’ll even step into a recreated Independence Hall theater to watch the debate and signing of the Declaration of Independence — a moment that reshaped the world.

This date night isn’t just about artifacts — it’s about shared discovery. Ask each other what you would have done as a colonist under British rule, stand beneath scenes of protest and debate, and see how ordinary people forged extraordinary change together. You’ll also uncover stories of women, free and enslaved African Americans, and Native peoples whose voices shaped the fight for independence. By connecting with these personal stories, you’ll see how courage, collaboration, and conviction can change a nation — and maybe even inspire your own adventures together.

Afterward, stroll nearby historic Old City for dinner and cocktails to keep the conversation going.

Make it a night of history, connection, and inspiration — because love and liberty make a great pairing!

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a fun family adventure that’s as entertaining as it is educational? Bring the whole crew to downtown Easton and explore the magic of storytelling and history!

Start your day with imaginative puppet shows and delightful story hours at Book & Puppet Company, right next door to the historic 1753 Bachmann Publick House and just steps from the bustling Easton Farmers’ Market.

Kids will love seeing the puppets come to life, and parents will enjoy the chance to step into Easton’s rich colonial past. It’s a hands-on, interactive way to learn about life during the Revolutionary War while having a blast!

But the fun doesn’t stop there! Walk the streets once traveled by patriots, imagine life in the 18th century, and hear tales of independence that shaped our nation. After the puppets and history, grab a bite at a nearby eatery or explore the market’s local treats — it’s the perfect recipe for a family day full of learning, laughter, and history. From puppets to patriots, make memories that last a lifetime in historic Easton!

Upcoming Highlights

Experience history come alive at the Annual Battle of Monmouth Reenactment on Saturday, June 20, 2026 in New Jersey! Step onto the battlefield and watch history unfold, as Continental and British troops clash in a dramatic recreation of one of the Revolutionary War’s most famous battles.

Explore the encampment, meet the soldiers, and see firsthand how they lived, trained, and fought for independence. Learn about the strategies, weapons, and challenges that shaped this pivotal moment in 1778. Enjoy hands-on programs that bring the daily life of Revolutionary soldiers to life, from cooking to musket drills. Discover the stories of bravery, leadership, and sacrifice that made Monmouth a turning point in the fight for freedom.

Encampment and programs run from 10 AM to 4 PM—don’t miss this chance to step back into the Revolution!

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

