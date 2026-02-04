Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 2/4/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

Every second Saturday in 2026, you are invited to step into one of the most daring moments in American history—when independence wasn’t a certainty, but a risk. On July 8, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud in Easton, Trenton, and Philadelphia. Not whispered. Not hidden. Spoken boldly in public—fully aware it was an act of treason against the King of England.

This historic document didn’t just announce the colonies’ break from Britain; it listed the king’s abuses, asserted the colonies’ right to govern themselves, and declared that all people have natural rights that governments must protect and if the government fails to protect the natural rights of the people—like life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness—the people have the right to change or replace that government with one that will better serve their safety and happiness.

Now you can experience that history firsthand with In Search of the Declaration: A Bus Tour of Easton, Trenton, and Philadelphia. Your day begins in Easton at the Sigal Museum with special, behind-the-scenes access to Read This! The History of Media in Northampton County. Friendly, knowledgeable interpreters will show you how the Declaration was printed and spread, and why sharing those words in 1776 took real courage.

Then, climb aboard a comfortable motorcoach and follow the Declaration’s path across state lines. You’ll visit the original reading sites in Easton, Trenton, and Philadelphia, where welcoming guides bring each stop to life with stories, insider details, and hands-on moments that make the ideas behind the Declaration tangible. Along the way, enjoy private tours of Washington Crossing Historic Park, the 1719 William Trent House, and Christ Church and Burial Ground—places where the Revolutionary leaders were laid to rest.

This isn’t just a tour—it’s a chance to feel the tension, excitement, and boldness of the moment when America’s founding ideals were first spoken aloud. We know how the story ends—with independence—but this tour lets you live the journey of discovering it.

The tour runs on Valentine’s Day and on the second Saturday of each month throughout 2026. Group tours are available, and NCHGS members receive a discount. Learn more at sigalmuseum.org.

Date Night

Want to hear the untold story behind Pennsylvania and the people who shaped the American Revolution?

On Wednesday, February 11th, join Doug Miller at the Schwenkfelder Library & Heritage Center in Pennsburg—just a short 20-minute drive from Bethlehem—for Brown Bag: Penn and the Lenape.

When King Charles II granted William Penn vast lands, he didn’t realize the Lenape had lived here for thousands of years. Their complex relationship with Penn and early settlers helped define the region—and set the stage for the French and Indian War. This war, fought between Britain and France across North America in the mid-1700s, was crucial because it shaped colonial boundaries, drained British resources, and set the conditions that led directly to the American Revolution.

Doug Miller, with over 35 years running historic sites like Washington’s Crossing and Pennsbury Manor, will bring this fascinating era to life, showing how these early interactions influenced the fight for independence.

Bring your lunch, learn something new from noon to 1, and afterward, continue the conversation at the historic Spinnerstown Hotel—established in 1750 during the French and Indian War period—with a lively happy hour just minutes away.

Discover the stories behind the Lenape, the French and Indian War, and the roots of the Revolution—all while enjoying local history and hospitality!

Family-Friendly Activity

Looking for a fun, family-friendly outing? The Easton Public Market in Easton is the perfect spot for kids and families.

Wednesday – Sundays Kids can explore the Kids’ Zone, a safe and creative play area where they can climb, play, read, and imagine, while parents—or grandparents—relax nearby and enjoy the market’s lively atmosphere. Special events like “Story and a Snack” let children enjoy seasonal stories, hands-on activities, and tasty treats, making it an engaging experience for all ages.

Grandparents, this is your chance to treat the little ones to a day of fun, food, and creativity while sharing time together in a vibrant, community-filled space. Between cooking demos in The Kitchen, local treats, and the buzz of market life, every visit feels like a mini-adventure.

Upcoming Highlights

On Friday, February 6th, from 6 to 8 PM, PBS 39 and Lehigh Valley Public Media will present a FREE sneak peek of their new documentary, Echoes of Freedom, highlighting the history and significant contributions African Americans in the Lehigh Valley made to our region’s art, history, and culture.

Join us at the Univest Public Media Center on the Steelstacks campus in Bethlehem and be among the first to see these powerful stories. Tickets are free—don’t miss it!

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.

