Megan's Museum Minute: Week of 1/7/26

Welcome to Megan’s Museum Minute, your guide to the best museums, exhibitions, and cultural happenings across the Lehigh Valley and the region in 2026! I’m Megan van Ravenswaay, and each week I’ll bring you behind-the-scenes stories, insider tips, family-friendly ideas, and easy date night plans. From historic sites to special exhibitions and festivals, consider this your go-to guide for the Lehigh Valley’s 250th anniversary year. Let’s start your cultural adventure now on Megan’s Museum Minute!

Museum Spotlight

What if I told you one of the most dangerous acts in American history happened simultaneously in three very different towns—Easton, Trenton, and Philadelphia?

On July 8, 1776, the Declaration of Independence was read aloud – simultaneously - in all three places at the same time. Not whispered. Not hidden. Read publicly—knowing it was outright, high treason against the King of England.

Now, In Search of the Declaration: A Bus Tour of Easton, Trenton, and Philadelphia takes you behind the scenes of that moment.

It starts in Easton at the Sigal Museum with an exclusive, insider tour of Read This! The History of Media in Northampton County exhibition. This is where you will explore how news actually traveled in 1776—who printed it, who read it, and who took a real risk spreading it.

Then, you climb aboard a motorcoach and follow the story across state lines, tracing the original reading sites in Easton, Trenton, and Philadelphia. Along the way, you’ll step inside places most people only see in textbooks—Washington Crossing Historic Park, the 1719 William Trent House, and Christ Church and Burial Ground in Philadelphia—each with private guided tours and behind-the-scenes access that digs into the tension, fear, and urgency of that summer.

We know how the story ends—with independence. But this tour lets you experience the uncertainty before it was guaranteed.

The tour runs this weekend and each second Saturday throughout 2026 as part of Lehigh Valley 250. Group tours are available, and NCHGS members receive a discount. Visit sigalmuseum.org for details.

Date Night

Looking for a date night that feels a little different—and a lot more memorable?

Start your evening at the Sun Inn in Bethlehem, a legendary, 18th Century tavern in downtown, historic Bethlehem. Before dinner, take a guided tour through the rooms where history actually happened. This was an important stop for George Washington, John Adams, and other Revolution-era figures. You and your date will walk through the very rooms and corridors once traveled by America’s founding fathers.

You’ll hear the behind-the-scenes tales—who stayed here, what deals were whispered over drinks, and how this building became the social hub of Bethlehem in the 18th Century.

Then, the best part: you don’t have to go far for dinner. After the tour, settle in at the Sun Inn Tavern for food and drinks inspired by historic recipes, served in the same space where travelers once planned journeys and debated the future of a nation.

It’s history, atmosphere, and a great meal—all in one place and perfect for a low-key romantic night, an anniversary, or just switching up your usual dinner plans.

Family-Friendly Activity

In 2026, history gets a little more personal—and a lot more playful—at Moravian Tile Works. As part of the region’s 2026 anniversary celebrations, the tileworks is inviting your four-legged best friends to leave their mark—literally—on a handcrafted clay tile. Inspired by the historic designs of Henry Chapman Mercer, this behind-the-scenes—and by appointment only—experience blends old-world craftsmanship with modern-day fun.

You’ll go behind the scenes to see how tiles have been made here for over a century, using traditional techniques and historic kilns. Skilled artisans guide you through the process as your dog’s paw print is pressed into clay, creating a one-of-a-kind keepsake. Personally, I can’t think of a sweeter way to celebrate history than sharing this experience with my three dogs, who are always up for a new adventure and love leaving their little marks wherever they go!

In a year all about remembering history, your best friend will make their mark on 2026. Dog Prints happens on select dates, space is limited, so don’t forget to hop over to their website and make an appointment.

Upcoming Highlights

Save the date! This summer all of Philadelphia becomes a stage for What Now: 2026, a brand‑new city‑wide arts festival presented by ArtPhilly. From May 29th through July 4th, experience over 30 original performances, exhibitions and creative projects by Philly’s artists —from music and dance to visual art, theater, poetry and more. It’s a celebration of our past, our present, and making art that asks us to consider: What now?

Don’t miss this unforgettable festival across the city during the 250th anniversary summer. For dates and locations, visit artphilly.org.

2026 is a milestone year for the nation. From commemorative exhibitions to festive events, there’s so much to see and celebrate. To find out more about all these events and more, visit lehighvalley250.org.

That’s a wrap for your Museum Minute! I’ll be back next week with another quick look at our local culture.