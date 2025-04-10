"Walk This Life with Care" with Sharea Knight | Let's Talk

Dr. Hasshan Batts sits down with Sharea Knight, an insurance agent who wants to continue learning so she can give that knowledge back to her community. She shares her goal of teaching the value of financial stability and of providing her children with a life full of opportunity and free from financial stress.

Sharea stresses the importance of having life insurance at any age and explains that many people, particularly in the Black community, either don't have any coverage or don't have enough.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 4/10/25)