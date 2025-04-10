© 2025
Let's Talk

"Walk This Life with Care" with Sharea Knight | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published April 10, 2025 at 3:34 PM EDT

Dr. Hasshan Batts sits down with Sharea Knight, an insurance agent who wants to continue learning so she can give that knowledge back to her community. She shares her goal of teaching the value of financial stability and of providing her children with a life full of opportunity and free from financial stress.

Sharea stresses the importance of having life insurance at any age and explains that many people, particularly in the Black community, either don't have any coverage or don't have enough.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM.

(Original air-date: 4/10/25)

Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the host of Let's Talk on WDIY. He is also the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.
