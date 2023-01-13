Surviving Mass Incarceration: A Conversation with Keenan Hudson | Let's Talk

Let's talk about...surviving mass incarceration.

Dr. Batts speaks with Keenan Hudson, who was incarcerated at 15 years old for his role in a fatal armed robbery, and spent 15 years in adult prisons. While this could have easily been the end of the road for him, Keenan talks about how he has since transformed his life in positive ways through hope, encouragement and hard work, and continues to use his experiences to motivate others.

Now 33 years old, Keenan has become a successful entrepreneur, speaker, musician, author, and mentor to young people.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 1/12/23)