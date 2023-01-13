© 2023
Surviving Mass Incarceration: A Conversation with Keenan Hudson | Let's Talk

By Hasshan Batts
Published January 13, 2023 at 10:13 AM EST
IMG_0805.JPG

Let's talk about...surviving mass incarceration.

Dr. Batts speaks with Keenan Hudson, who was incarcerated at 15 years old for his role in a fatal armed robbery, and spent 15 years in adult prisons. While this could have easily been the end of the road for him, Keenan talks about how he has since transformed his life in positive ways through hope, encouragement and hard work, and continues to use his experiences to motivate others.

Now 33 years old, Keenan has become a successful entrepreneur, speaker, musician, author, and mentor to young people.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 1/12/23)

Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
