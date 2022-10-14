‘How Are You Really?’: Conversations with NAMI's Leo Rooney and Darnell Scott | Let's Talk

Let's talk about...mental illness and mental health.

Dr. Batts returns with a timely and important conversation with Leo Rooney, Chairperson for NAMI Lehigh Valley and Darnell Scott, NAMI-LV Vice President and Outreach Consultant at Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.

Together, they talk about what mental illness and mental health are, the local community impact, historical issues with institutionalization and treatment, and the importance of destigmatizing therapy, building awareness, and having authentic relationships.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 10/13/22)