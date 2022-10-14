© 2022
Let's Talk

‘How Are You Really?’: Conversations with NAMI's Leo Rooney and Darnell Scott | Let's Talk

Published October 14, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT
Darnell Scott (left), Dr. Hasshan Batts (center), and Leo Rooney (right)

Let's talk about...mental illness and mental health.

Dr. Batts returns with a timely and important conversation with Leo Rooney, Chairperson for NAMI Lehigh Valley and Darnell Scott, NAMI-LV Vice President and Outreach Consultant at Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley.

Together, they talk about what mental illness and mental health are, the local community impact, historical issues with institutionalization and treatment, and the importance of destigmatizing therapy, building awareness, and having authentic relationships.

Let's Talk delivers hard-hitting conversations focused on the tough topics and issues standing in the way of community progress. Listen in the second Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The Jennings Report.

(Original air-date: 10/13/22)

Hasshan Batts
Dr. Hasshan Batts is the Director of Promise Neighborhoods of the Lehigh Valley and is a content and context expert who works to uplift the voices of those most impacted, who possess the most intimate and creative solutions yet are most often ignored. He is a champion in the Lehigh Valley for trauma-informed care, restorative practices, reentry, community engagement and collective impact. Dr. Batts possesses a unique lens as someone with lived experience, as well as being a practitioner, nonprofit administrator, and community-based participatory researcher. He recently joined WDIY as a volunteer and host of Let's Talk.
