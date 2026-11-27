“He has no more grace than this chair.” David Brainerd said it in private, about a Yale tutor. Someone overheard. Brainerd refused to confess publicly, and he was expelled in early 1742. He never earned his degree. Two years later, at twenty-six, he rode into the Forks of the Delaware in Pennsylvania. He was a missionary, in poor health, with a diary he would keep for the rest of his short life.

A roadside historic marker north of Easton remembers that mission. Today on Route 611, near Howell Road in Lower Mount Bethel Township, a historic marker stands roughly six miles north of downtown Easton. The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission dedicated it on August 5, 1947.

Brainerd was born on April 20, 1718, in Haddam, Connecticut. Brainerd was the sixth child born to Hezekiah, a state legislator and Dorothy. After him came three more children. Dorothy had brought one little boy from a previous marriage, and so there were twelve of them in the home.

He entered Yale in 1739, at the height of the Great Awakening, and sided with the revival’s “New Lights.” His conflict with college authorities ended in expulsion. Brainerd then studied privately and was licensed to preach in 1742. The Society in Scotland for Propagating Christian Knowledge appointed him a missionary that November.

In June 1744, the Presbytery of New York ordained him at Newark, New Jersey.

On June 19, 1744, he left Elizabeth Town. Three days later, according to Jonathan Edwards’s published account, he reached his residence near the Forks of the Delaware, where the Lehigh joins the Delaware River in Easton.

This was not an empty frontier. Lenape people lived here, and the Walking Purchase of 1737 had already reshaped Indigenous landholding across eastern Pennsylvania. Brainerd wrote in the missionary vocabulary of his day, which treated the Lenape as people to be converted. The community had its own leaders, beliefs, and history.

Brainerd depended on an interpreter, Moses Tunda Tatamy, a Delaware man whose name appears in colonial records as a messenger and interpreter.

In 1758, the Treaty of Easton minutes record Moses Tetamy arriving at the conference beside Teedyuscung. Brainerd wrote of “great difficulty” translating prayers into the Delaware language. The published accounts do not tell us Tatamy’s own side of the story.

Brainerd also built a cottage at the Forks. He made journeys to the Susquehanna River, but found little success, and he later admitted he had nearly resolved to give up the mission. In June 1745, he turned to Crossweeksung, New Jersey, where he described a far larger revival.

His health stayed fragile. Tuberculosis brought him to the Northampton, Massachusetts, home of Jonathan Edwards, where he died on October 9, 1747, at the age twenty-nine.

Two years later, Edwards published The Life of Rev. David Brainerd, drawn from the missionary’s diary and papers. The book became enormously influential in Protestant missionary history. But read it critically. The American Philosophical Society notes that Brainerd’s original journals differ from the posthumous book, and scholars have shown that Edwards edited them to create a particular spiritual portrait. It is valuable evidence, but not an untouched record of every day in the field.

Pull over on Route 611 and look toward the river. The marker preserves a brief chapter in a longer story of Indigenous survival, land loss, and religious change. It tells us where a young missionary lived and worked. It cannot tell us everything the Lenape at the Forks believed or experienced.

A man was expelled from college over a remark about a chair, and he spent his short life riding through the wilderness. His readers remember his devotion. The Lenape, the interpreter, and the valley itself deserve to be remembered too.

Information for this episode was provided by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, the Historical Marker Database, ExplorePAhistory, Jonathan Edwards’ Life of Brainerd as published on Project Gutenberg, Britannica, the American Philosophical Society, and the Lawson and Lynch study of Moses Tunda Tatamy at the Newberry Library.