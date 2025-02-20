Using Your Story for Public Good with Rep. Mike Schlossberg | LV Business Beat

On this episode, Sally Handlon talks with State Representative Mike Schlossberg of Lehigh County about the current political landscape. They discuss the basics of running for a holding a political seat, and what it takes the truly represent constituents.

Representative Schlossberg also shares his path from Muhlenberg College to his current role, where some of his main priorities like mental health originated, and the similarities he sees between running a business and working in government.

Lehigh Valley Business Beat provides an exploration of the topics and developments impacting our region's booming business scene. New episodes air the third Thursday of every month from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/20/25)