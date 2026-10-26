Intentional Community Through Dance with Diane Hartzell and Jan Macbeth | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle welcomes Diane Hartzell and Jan Macbeth of Valley Contra Dance to explore the traditional American Folk dance that welcomes everyone into its wide community, no matter experience level or background.

Jan and Diane share how they got into contra dancing and what an event looks like, as well as what new dancers should expect. Plus, the role of the musicians and callers in the dancing and the upcoming Thanksgiving event the organization holds each year.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/26/26)

