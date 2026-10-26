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Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Intentional Community Through Dance with Diane Hartzell and Jan Macbeth | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published October 26, 2026 at 2:57 PM EDT
Valley Contra Dance

Kate Scuffle welcomes Diane Hartzell and Jan Macbeth of Valley Contra Dance to explore the traditional American Folk dance that welcomes everyone into its wide community, no matter experience level or background.

Jan and Diane share how they got into contra dancing and what an event looks like, as well as what new dancers should expect. Plus, the role of the musicians and callers in the dancing and the upcoming Thanksgiving event the organization holds each year.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/26/26)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Diane HartzellJan MacbethValley Contra DancedanceCommunity
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
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