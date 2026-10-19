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Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Setting the Stage: NCC's 2026-27 Theatre Season with Jessica López-Barkl and Darah Donaher | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published October 19, 2026 at 1:43 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle is joined by Darah Donaher and Jessica López-Barkl, assistant professors of Theatre at Northampton Community College and co-directors of the college's theatre program, to look at the upcoming 2026-27 theatre program, which brings five productions speaking directly to the world around us to the stage.

Jessica and Darah talk about the recent restructuring of NCC's theatre program designed for student success and share what they think about when planning a season. They give a glimpse at this season's shows — from comedy to intimate drama and Chicanx theatre — and discuss the beauty of giving students diverse opportunities.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 10/19/26)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Jessica Lopez-BarklDarah DonaherNorthampton Community College Theatre DepartmentStudentsEducation
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
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