Read a message from WDIY Executive Director Margaret McConnell on the recent closure of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

"Artists Are the Modern Day Alchemists" with Rachael Gorchov, Erika Salus, Rain Black, and Kat Bohn | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published August 11, 2025 at 4:24 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle explores this year's installment of the NCC East 40 program with Rachael Gorchov, Associate Professor at Northampton Community College, and artists in residence, Erika Salus, Rain Black, and Kat Bohn. Rachael gives an overview of the program and explains its mission to provide education in a unique classroom environment.

Erika, Rain, and Kat explain what drew them to the program and how their separate art forms play into their projects. They discuss the workshops they'll be holding and the community connections that are possible.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 8/11/25)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Erika SalusRachael GorchovKat BohnRain BlackNCC East 40Art
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
Kate Scuffle
