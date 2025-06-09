© 2025
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Jam Sessions to Lush Musicals with Brett Oliviera and Lydia Walker | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published June 9, 2025 at 4:46 PM EDT
Northampton Community College

Kate Scuffle sits down with Brett Oliviera, Managing and Technical Director, and Lydia Walker, NCC alumnae and actor with Northampton Community College's Bill Mutimer Memorial Summer Theatre Series to talk about this season's exciting lineup.

From legendary jam sessions with Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Carl Perkins and Jerry Lee Lewis, to award-winning musicals like Evita, they give a glimpse at the inner workings of this summer's shows. Brett and Lydia discuss their efforts to carry on the legacy of former NCC theatre professor and Artistic Director Bill Mutimer and the continuing joy the series brings to casts, crews, and audiences.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 6/9/25)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Brett OlivieraLydia WalkerBill Mutimer Memorial Summer TheaterNorthampton Community CollegeTheatre
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
