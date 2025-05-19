© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

How the Arts Create Community with Katy Kresge, Josh Berk, and Regina Kochmaruk | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published May 19, 2025 at 2:57 PM EDT

Kate Scuffle begins this episode by talking with Katy Kresge, Associate Vice President for Campus Operations at Cedar Crest College, about this year's Mayfair Festival of the Arts. They discuss the festival's more-than thirty years of history and its lineup of art, crafts, food, music, and a very special grand finale.

Then, Kate Scuffle sits down with Josh Berk, Director, and Regina Kochmaruk, Head of Outreach with the Bethlehem Area Public Library, to highlight the library's upcoming series Story Circles: Growing Appreciation, Connection and Trust. They discuss the series' importance in a time when isolation and loneliness, especially among seniors, is on the rise in our communities.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air date: 5/19/25)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Katy KresgeJosh BerkRegina KochmarukMayfair Festival of the ArtsBethlehem Area Public LibraryCommunity
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
See stories by Kate Scuffle
Related Content