Exploring 7 Nations and Seeing Art in a New Way with Jayne Ann Recker, Mary Ann Dunwoodie, and Dianne Michaels | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle begins this special double-feature by welcoming Jayne Ann Recker, Executive Director of the Celtic Cultural Alliance, to talk about this year's Celtic Classic. They discuss the magic that will fill Downtown Bethlehem during the festival, thanks to a diverse lineup of musicians, the annual Highland Games, and so much more that it's hard to believe the festival is free.

Then, Kate sits down with Mary Ann Dunwoodie and Dianne Michaels, two of the artists participating in the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission's upcoming exhibition titled "Another Point of View - 4 Visually Impaired Artists." Mary Ann and Dianne discuss their processes for creating art with visual impairments and emphasize the importance of the exhibition when artists with disabilities are very rarely recognized.

(Original air-date: 9/16/24)