WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Exploring 7 Nations and Seeing Art in a New Way with Jayne Ann Recker, Mary Ann Dunwoodie, and Dianne Michaels | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published September 17, 2024 at 9:55 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle begins this special double-feature by welcoming Jayne Ann Recker, Executive Director of the Celtic Cultural Alliance, to talk about this year's Celtic Classic. They discuss the magic that will fill Downtown Bethlehem during the festival, thanks to a diverse lineup of musicians, the annual Highland Games, and so much more that it's hard to believe the festival is free.

Then, Kate sits down with Mary Ann Dunwoodie and Dianne Michaels, two of the artists participating in the Bethlehem Fine Arts Commission's upcoming exhibition titled "Another Point of View - 4 Visually Impaired Artists." Mary Ann and Dianne discuss their processes for creating art with visual impairments and emphasize the importance of the exhibition when artists with disabilities are very rarely recognized.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 9/16/24)

Tags
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Jayne Ann ReckerMary Ann DunwoodieDianne MichaelsCeltic ClassicCeltic Cultural AllianceBethlehem Fine Arts CommisionVisual impairment
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
