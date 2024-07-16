© 2024
Art for Your Brain to Gnaw On with Tim Higgins | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published July 16, 2024 at 10:00 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle talks with artist Tim Higgins about his new exhibition 'Please Stand By,' which features his digital collage works depicting themes from comics, pulp fiction, television, film, and everyday life. Through the intricately designed pieces, Higgins encourages viewers to spend more time picking out the endless pieces that can be found in the art.

Higgins talks about his background in art and the freedom of working digitally. He also delves into some of the themes found in his collection.

'Please Stand By' can be seen through August 13 at Bethlehem's Rotunda Gallery.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/15/24)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
