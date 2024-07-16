Art for Your Brain to Gnaw On with Tim Higgins | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle talks with artist Tim Higgins about his new exhibition 'Please Stand By,' which features his digital collage works depicting themes from comics, pulp fiction, television, film, and everyday life. Through the intricately designed pieces, Higgins encourages viewers to spend more time picking out the endless pieces that can be found in the art.

Higgins talks about his background in art and the freedom of working digitally. He also delves into some of the themes found in his collection.

'Please Stand By' can be seen through August 13 at Bethlehem's Rotunda Gallery.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 7/15/24)