WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

Diverse Films in Iconic Venues with Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published March 26, 2024 at 10:23 AM EDT

Kate Scuffle sits down behind the microphone — and in front of the camera — with Allentown Film Festival founders Alan Younkin and Michael Schelp to discuss the festival's second annual return to the Lehigh Valley.

Kate tries out the festival's Augie Challenge live on-air, and the group dives into the unique lineup of 171 films and the fun that festival-goers can expect.

The 2nd Annual Allentown Film Festival is coming to venues like the Civic Theatre, Theatre514, the Allentown Art Museum, and Miller Symphony Hall from April 6 through 14.

More information can be found at allentownfilmfestival.org.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 3/25/24)

Lehigh Valley Arts Salon Alan YounkinMichael SchelpAllentown Film FestivalAllentownfilmmakingCivic TheatreMiller Symphony HallTheatre 514Allentown Art Museum
Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities.
