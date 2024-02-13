A Mass Uprooting and a Shift in Regimes with Dr. Jill Schennum | LV Arts Salon

Kate Scuffle sits down with Dr. Jill Schennum to talk about her new book 'As Goes Bethlehem: Steelworkers and the Restructuring of an Industrial Working Class.' The book tells a powerful and moving story of the last generation of American steelworkers.

The pair talk about Schennum's interviews with former Bethlehem Steel employees, and how the company's closing came as a surprise to many of them. Schennum explains how this marked a major transition to a post-industrial era in America.

Dr. Schennum will hold an author's talk at the National Museum of Industrial History in South Bethlehem on February 17 at 1 PM.

