WDIY Headlines
Lehigh Valley Arts Salon

A Mass Uprooting and a Shift in Regimes with Dr. Jill Schennum | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published February 13, 2024 at 9:22 AM EST

Kate Scuffle sits down with Dr. Jill Schennum to talk about her new book 'As Goes Bethlehem: Steelworkers and the Restructuring of an Industrial Working Class.' The book tells a powerful and moving story of the last generation of American steelworkers.

The pair talk about Schennum's interviews with former Bethlehem Steel employees, and how the company's closing came as a surprise to many of them. Schennum explains how this marked a major transition to a post-industrial era in America.

Dr. Schennum will hold an author's talk at the National Museum of Industrial History in South Bethlehem on February 17 at 1 PM.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 2/12/24)

Kate Scuffle
Kate Scuffle is the host of Lehigh Valley Arts Salon and the Celtic Cultural Minute on WDIY. She is an administrator, producer, educator, writer and artist in the non-profit/arts communities. Kate worked in theatre/arts admin in NYC and Philadelphia before coming to the Lehigh Valley.
