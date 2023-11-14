© 2023
Capturing the Beauty of the Universe with Scott Krycia | LV Arts Salon

By Kate Scuffle
Published November 14, 2023 at 8:40 AM EST
Scott Krycia
/
Contributed Photo

On this episode, Kate talks to Scott Krycia, a Lehigh Valley photographer specializing in astrophotography, about his upcoming exhibition titled "Dark Skies." He discusses the fun and difficulty of dark sky photography and the amazing places the career has taken him.

"Dark Skies" will take place at the Bethlehem Rotunda Gallery from November 15 to December 21. A special meet-the-artist reception will be held on Sunday, November 19 from 2-4 PM.

Tune in to Lehigh Valley Arts Salon every Monday from 6:00 to 6:30 PM following All Things Considered.

(Original air-date: 11/13/23)

Kate Scuffle
An actress, producer, writer and educator, Kate is the Managing Director of Selkie Theatre, and was the founding Executive Director of the award-winning Theatre Outlet. At The Outlet she produced several innovative performance series featuring new drama, music, dance and spoken word, as well as the Outlet’s Educational Outreach programs.
