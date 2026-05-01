J.F. Fritz | Landmarks with Leon

Welcome to the Lehigh Valley Landmarks with Leon podcast series, celebrating 250 years of independence. I'm your host, Rachel Leon. Since being elected in 2022 and serving as Vice President of Bethlehem City Council, I'm humbled by the opportunity to serve the diverse communities that make up our great city. But to understand where we're going, we need to understand our past. Each week, I'll share a short feature with a big story about the 250 years that made the Lehigh Valley and Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, known as the Christmas City, as we explore historic landmarks.

RACHEL

To recognize Steelmark Month this May, every Friday we highlight one of the early founders and innovators of the steel industry here in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

I’m happy to have Katie Rymon, Manager of Education and Public Programmer with the National Museum of Industrial History as our guest.

KATIE

Thank you Rachel.

RACHEL

Why do you think John F. Fritz was coined the “Father of the U.S. Steel Industry?”

KATIE

John Fritz revolutionized steel production through his development of the "three-high" rolling mill. As a pioneer and engineer at the Bethlehem Iron Company, his technical innovations in machinery, adoption of the Bessemer process, and introduction of specialized steel-making processes allowed for the efficient, high-quality mass production of steel for railroads and structural construction.

RACHEL

Can you explain the importance of the “three-high” rolling mill and the Bessemer Process Adoption.

KATIE

Fritz developed The Three-High Rolling Mill in 1857 at the Cambria Iron Works, which enabled the manufacturing of stronger, more durable rail steel that revolutionized the rail industry.

It led to the creation of durable iron rails and freed American railroads from dependence on foreign suppliers.

Fritz was also among the first in the U.S. to implement the Bessemer process that reduce steel costs and increased productivity.

RACHEL

Did Fritz have a degree in engineering?

KATIE

No, Fritz was largely a self-taught engineer with extensive hands-on experience in machinery and iron production.

He began his career as an apprentice blacksmith at the age of 16.

From 1844 to the 1850s he worked as a mechanic at the Norristown Iron Company and in a Coatesville foundry.

In 1854 to 1869 Fritz moved to Johnstown, Pennsylvania to work at the Cambria Iron Company.

In 1860 he relocated to Bethlehem to work as the General Superintendent and Chief Engineer of the Bethlehem Iron Company.

RACHEL

Did the civil war have any part in the disadvantages or benefits to the business of the Bethlehem Iron Company?

KATIE

Yes, the construction of the Bethlehem Iron Company began in 1860, but the outbreak of the Civil War in April 1861, created shortages of men and materials.

In addition to the war, in 1862 there was a severe flood that disrupted the construction of the blast furnace. It wasn’t until January 4, 1863 that it went operational.

Despite these setbacks, the company was able to produce its first iron rails in September of 1863. The war created a high demand for iron and allowed the company to overcome the early challenges.

RACHEL

What was the next big win for the Bethlehem Iron Company and how did Fritz play a role in that?

KATIE

In 1885, Fritz accompanied company leaders to meet with experts in Philadelphia, leading to a crucial 1886 contract that propelled Bethlehem into manufacturing armored steel.

It was a move that coined it the "birthplace of the modern American defense industry.”

In the late 1880s, Fritz implemented the installation of hydraulic forging presses and open-hearth furnaces, making the facility capable of producing heavy guns, naval cannons, and armor plates for the nation.

RACHEL

Bethlehem history is really National history. Thank you so much to Katie Rymon for the National Museum of Industrial History

KATIE

Thank you so much Rachel, always a pleasure.

