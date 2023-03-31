© 2023
Inside the (610)

New Restaurant, New Representation: Pennsylvania Rye Co.'s Jessie Haik and Sarina Torres | Inside the (610)

By Michael Frassetto
Published March 31, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT
Mike Frassetto begins by welcoming Jessie Haik, co-founder of Pennsylvania Rye Company in Allentown. They talk about his background growing up in Louisiana, how the new restaurant was started, its menu and unique dishes (like roasted octopus), how they maintain a welcoming and energetic atmosphere.

For the second half of the program, Michael speaks with Sarina Torres, a young business owner, college student, and candidate for Allentown City Council. Sarina and Mike talk about why she decided to run for office, the importance of increasing youth representation and transparency, her experience starting a business, how her background drove her to create new opportunities, and more.

Inside the (610) provides a unique perspective on what makes the Lehigh Valley special, including conversations about all the amazing things happening "inside the 610." Catch new episodes periodically on Thursdays from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following The El-Chaar Chronicles.

Inside the (610) theme courtesy of Lehigh Valley hip-hop artist Zero 610. Learn more about his music here: https://linktr.ee/610zero.

(Original air-date: 3/30/23)

Michael Frassetto
Mike Frassetto is a Lehigh Valley native and long time community activist. He has made a career in supporting and mentoring young people and is the founder and executive director of Movement Moves Media, a local non-profit that helps young artists, musicians and media creators network and become entrepreneurs. Mike is a former educator in the Allentown School District, previously employed by Tesla and currently works in the medical cannabis industry. He helps young adults in Allentown get involved in the political process and run for elected positions. Recently, he produced two regionally nominated short documentaries, is an ultra-marathon runner and competed in an Ironman. Currently, he lives with his wife, daughter and dog in Breinigsville.
