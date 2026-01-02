Economic Pulse: Week of 1/2/26

The housing market

Home sales in the Lehigh Valley are expected to reach about 6,500 units in 2025, roughly matching 2024 levels. Prices, however, are running 4 to 5% higher than last year. Nationally, existing home sales have averaged just over 4 million units annually since 2023, a pace expected to continue in 2025, with prices projected to rise about 2%.

(Original air-date: 1/2/26)

