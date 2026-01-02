© 2026
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 1/2/26

By Kamran Afshar
Published January 2, 2026 at 3:00 PM EST

The housing market

Home sales in the Lehigh Valley are expected to reach about 6,500 units in 2025, roughly matching 2024 levels. Prices, however, are running 4 to 5% higher than last year. Nationally, existing home sales have averaged just over 4 million units annually since 2023, a pace expected to continue in 2025, with prices projected to rise about 2%.

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
