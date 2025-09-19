© 2025
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 9/19/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published September 19, 2025 at 12:00 PM EDT

The Fed Cuts Rate—But the Story Runs Deeper

For the first time this year, the Federal Reserve has lowered its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percent. While that may sound modest, it’s a significant move given the Fed’s dual mandate: to promote maximum sustainable employment and maintain price stability. The challenge? These goals often pull in opposite directions.

To boost employment, the Fed typically lowers interest rates, making it cheaper for businesses to borrow and expand. But lower rates also fuel consumer spending, which can drive inflation higher. That’s the balancing act the Fed constantly navigates.

(Original air-date: 9/19/25)

Economic Pulse InflationFederal ReserveEmploymentEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
