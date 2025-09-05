© 2025
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 9/5/25

By Kamran Afshar
Published September 5, 2025 at 2:12 PM EDT

Monthly Job Gains have dropped significantly

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), payroll employment growth—which averaged between 150,000 to 250,000 jobs per month before the pandemic—has slowed to just 22,000 in August. The June and July data were revised down for a total of 21,000. The monthly revisions are normal as many businesses and government agencies return their surveys late. These surveys are then added to the rest for the month and recalculated, thus the need for revision almost every month.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 9/5/25)

Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar is the host of the weekly WDIY feature Economic Pulse, and he currently serves on the Board of Directors for the Lehigh Valley Community Broadcasters Association as a Vice President.
