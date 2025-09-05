Economic Pulse: Week of 9/5/25

Monthly Job Gains have dropped significantly

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), payroll employment growth—which averaged between 150,000 to 250,000 jobs per month before the pandemic—has slowed to just 22,000 in August. The June and July data were revised down for a total of 21,000. The monthly revisions are normal as many businesses and government agencies return their surveys late. These surveys are then added to the rest for the month and recalculated, thus the need for revision almost every month.

(Original air-date: 9/5/25)

