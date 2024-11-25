© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 11/22/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published November 25, 2024 at 10:32 AM EST

The housing market:

The housing market experienced explosive growth after the pandemic, with annual home sales surpassing 6 million units. The last time something like this happened was in 2005-2006, just before the Great Recession. This time, just like before, sales volume followed its spike with a crash to around 4 million. And housing prices, like last time, continue to rise despite the sharp drop in sales volume. The similarities end there, as in 2008, the economy fell into a deep recession, but this time, it is growing.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 11/22/24)

Tags
Economic Pulse HousingCOVID-19recessionLehigh ValleyEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
See stories by Kamran Afshar
Related Content