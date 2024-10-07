Economic Pulse: Week of 10/4/24

The Consumer sentiment long-term trend is up.

The consumer sentiment index, the CSI, which fell to its lowest level ever in June of 2022, has been slowly trending up, according to the University of Michigan, which released its September results. Surprisingly, the CSI should have risen rapidly instead of barely inching up, considering the strong GDP growth, low unemployment rates and falling inflation rate.

(Original air-date: 10/4/24)