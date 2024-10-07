© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 10/4/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published October 7, 2024 at 9:49 AM EDT

The Consumer sentiment long-term trend is up.

The consumer sentiment index, the CSI, which fell to its lowest level ever in June of 2022, has been slowly trending up, according to the University of Michigan, which released its September results. Surprisingly, the CSI should have risen rapidly instead of barely inching up, considering the strong GDP growth, low unemployment rates and falling inflation rate.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Listen to Economic Pulse Fridays at 5:44 PM during All Things Considered; Mondays at 7:30 AM during Morning Edition.

(Original air-date: 10/4/24)

Economic Pulse consumer sentiment indexGDPUnemployment RateInflationEconomy
Kamran Afshar
Dr. Kamran Afshar has a Ph.D. in Economics and has taught at graduate and under graduate levels between 1978-88. He has vast experience in economic impact studies, feasibility studies, customer satisfaction surveys, and scientific competitive analysis.
