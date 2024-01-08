© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Economic Pulse

Economic Pulse: Week of 1/5/24

By Kamran Afshar
Published January 8, 2024

Consumer sentiment index jumped 14% in December.

 The consumer sentiment index, the CSI, which fell to its lowest level ever in June 2022, leaped 14% in December 2023, rising to 69.7, its 2nd highest level in 2 years, according to the University of Michigan.

The lowest level for this index coincided with the highest inflation in the US over the last 40 years. As inflation started to subside, the consumer sentiment index rose; it stumbled in October and November but recovered almost all that loss in December.

Click here for the latest Lehigh Valley Economic Review.

Kamran Afshar
