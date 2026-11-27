On this episode, David Rimberg and Paul Miller welcome sculptor and painter Andrea Rimberg and Elise Schaffer, Coordinator of Museum Experience and Accessibility at Lehigh University Art Galleries, for a conversation about making art more inclusive for people with vision loss. Andrea shares the creative fulfillment that sculpture can offer, while Elise discusses how tactile artwork, audio descriptions, and hands-on activities can open new ways to experience and appreciate art.

The conversation also explores the impact of accessible art experiences on Sights for Hope clients, including children participating in the Camp I CAN! summer program. Together, the guests demonstrate how rethinking the way art is experienced can create meaningful opportunities for exploration, expression, and connection.

Defeating Darkness explores the journey of navigating blindness with co-hosts David Rimberg and Paul Miller. New episodes air every Friday through October and November at 6 PM.

(Original air-date: 11/27/26)

