Finding Possibility in the Unexpected | Defeating Darkness

In this episode, David Rimberg and Paul Miller welcome Kristin Smedley, a Pennsylvania mother who became a national advocate, bestselling author, educator, filmmaker, and fundraiser for people with retinal blindness after her two sons were born blind. Kristin shares how raising her sons transformed her perspective on life and inspired her advocacy work. She and David discuss overcoming limiting expectations, recognizing abilities rather than disabilities, and adapting to life's unexpected challenges.

Kristin also shares how her sons have achieved success in education, employment, and everyday life while challenging common misconceptions about blindness. The conversation explores her efforts to change perceptions and create greater opportunities for people with visual impairments, as well as her work bringing her family's remarkable baseball story to the screen through a film titled Curveball.

Defeating Darkness explores the journey of navigating blindness with co-hosts David Rimberg and Paul Miller. New episodes air every Friday through October and November at 6 PM.

(Original air-date: 11/6/26)

