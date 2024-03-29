© 2024
Charla Comunitaria
Kindness, Wisdom, and Justice with Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez | Charla Comunitaria

By Aurea Ortiz
Published March 29, 2024 at 10:42 AM EDT

On this episode, Aurea Ortiz talks with Judge Nancy Matos Gonzalez about her more than 30 years in public office, during which she became Pennsylvania's first Latina district judge.

Judge Matos Gonzalez looks back on her accomplishments while proving her kindness, wisdom, humility, and strong vision of justice, which helped her to open the doors of opportunity for others to follow in her footsteps.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 3/28/24)

Charla Comunitaria Judge Nancy Matos GonzalezNorthampton CountyBethlehemJusticeLehigh ValleyLatinX
Aurea Ortiz
Aurea Ortiz is the host of Charla Comunitaria.
