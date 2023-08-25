From Los Angeles to Levitt: The Music and Messages of La Santa Cecilia | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz speaks with members of the Grammy-winning band La Santa Cecilia, who will be playing a free show at the Levitt Pavilion SteelStacks on Aug. 26 at 7:30 p.m. as part of the 2023 Levitt National Tour.

Marisol "La Marisoul" Hernandez, Alex Bendaña, and Jose "Pepe" Carlos talk about their personal backgrounds, how the group formed performing on L.A.'s Olvera Street, the meaning behind the band's name and its songs, and the emotions they hope to elicit when they bring their unique blend of musical styles to Bethlehem.

(Original air-date: 8/24/23)