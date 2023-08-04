Honoring Hispanic Heritage with State Rep. Steve Samuelson, Toni Fernandez, and Guillermo Lopez | Charla Comunitaria

Aurea Ortiz welcomes back State Rep. Steve Samuelson, D-135 along with Toni Fernandez, Community Outreach Manager at Northampton Community College to talk about Hispanic Heritage Month, and how the Hispanic community’s roots, culture, and heritage will be celebrated in the Lehigh Valley on Sept. 16 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Touchstone Theatre.

Then, Aurea speaks with community advocate Guillermo Lopez about the 2023 PA Latino Convention, taking place Sept. 20-22 in Harrisburg. They also talk about Guillermo's personal story, the roles Latinos played at Bethlehem Steel, his DEI institute, and more.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 8/3/23)