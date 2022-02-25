Vision for 2022 with Bethlehem Mayor J. William Reynolds and Janine Santoro | Charla Comunitaria

Olga Negrón welcomes the newly elected Mayor of Bethlehem, J. William Reynolds, and the Director of Equity and Inclusion Janine Santoro, to talk about Janine’s newly created position in the city’s administration, including new plans and initiatives that focus on Bethlehem’s Latin American neighborhoods and overall quality of life in the city.

Charla Comunitaria features interviews and conversations which explore the Lehigh Valley's growing and thriving Latin American community. Catch new episodes the fourth Thursday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Perspectives.

(Original air-date: 2/24/22)