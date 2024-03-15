© 2024
WDIY Headlines
Celtic Faire (Folk)

Bringing the Parade of Shamrocks Back to Bethlehem with Jayne Ann Recker

By Rick Weaver
Published March 15, 2024 at 11:28 AM EDT
Celtic Cultural Alliance

Rick Weaver talks all things Parade of Shamrocks with Jayne Ann Recker, the Executive Director of the Celtic Cultural Alliance. They discuss the new partnership allowing the return of the parade, the excitement leading up to the weekend, and what the Celtic Cultural Alliance has planned for both Saturday and future events.

After five years without the locally-loved parade, Main Street Bethlehem will once again be covered in green and filled with the sounds of pipes and drums. The Parade of Shamrocks returns this Saturday, March 16, with step-off at 1 PM.

For more information and a map of the parade route, visit the Celtic Cultural Alliance's website.

(Original air-date: 3/14/24)

Rick Weaver
Rick Weaver is the host of Celtic Faire, WDIY's show dedicated to Celtic music which airs Thursdays from 7 - 9 pm. Rick is also a musician, playing in the Lehigh Valley-based traditional Irish band Piper's Request along with fellow WDIY volunteer Megan Everett. Rick plays banjo, guitar, mandolin and fiddle! Rick also currently serves on the WDIY Board of Directors as Member Representative.
