Celtic Wedding Traditions | Celtic Cultural Minute

After all the courting, bonfire leaping, and May Pole dancing going on in the old Celtic countries in May, it's not surprising that young lovers' thoughts might turn to marriage in June. And so, as that magical month of weddings approaches, let's explore some Celtic wedding traditions and tales.

In Scottish weddings where clan ties are strongly felt, for instance, it's customary for the groom to pin a plaid or sash of his family tartan on his bride after their exchange of rings. And nothing says 'Scottish wedding' like a piper, piping the arrival and/or departure of the bride and groom is most common and goes back to the tradition of clan chiefs having personal pipers leading them with ceremonious fanfare.

A Scottish penny wedding is one where every guest would bring a plate or a drink to celebrate the wedding. Anyone with a special talent would perform, whether it was singing, telling stories, or playing an instrument, to contribute to the festivities. Mummers would also perform, bringing merriment, magic, and a bit of bawdiness. A penny wedding was a truly communal celebration that reflected your community, your friends, and your family much more than a reception that you planned yourself.

Another wedding tradition with Scottish roots is Handfasting; the joining together of the young lovers' hands with a ribbon or silken cord in front of witnesses. In Scotland, it served most often as a betrothal tradition. There are many other historic, though highly shaky, accounts of the history and the meaning of handfasting, but whatever its story, it has become a popular and a beautiful addition to many weddings today.

The Claddagh ring, named for an Irish fishing village on the edge of Galway City, is widely given by young Irish men to their girlfriends, and is often inherited from a mother or father. The hands represent friendship, the heart represents love, and the crown represents royalty. Single women traditionally wear the ring on their right hand with the ring facing outward. In a relationship, it's turned inwards, indicating that the lady isn't available. But the ring is moved to the left hand when the wearer becomes engaged, pointing outward, and then turned inward on that hand once married. This lovely symbolism makes the Claddagh ring a popular engagement or wedding ring.

A few other traditions: we've got the last stitch, which is making the last stitch on the bride's gown on the wedding day to bring good luck. The Irish Grushie, or scramble, a tradition of tossing a handful of coins to the wedding guests and candy to the children to bring good luck and prosperity to the newlyweds.

A fine day weather meant good luck, especially if the sun shone on the bride. And if you're Catholic, one way to make certain that it doesn't rain is to put a statue of the all-purpose Infant of Prague outside the church before the ceremony.

It was lucky to hear a cuckoo on the wedding morning, or to see three magpies, not one. And of course, your guests would bring small wedding vows to scare off bad spirits, fairies, and misfortune.

In Wales, brides carried live myrtle and gave a sprig to each bridesmaid to plant. If it grew, the bridesmaid would marry within the year.

And the wedding dress, representing virginity and purity? Well, for that we have Queen Victoria's wedding to thank. Long before that, blue was the color that conveyed those ideas, and many a Celtic bride would've worn a blue wedding dress. Thus, something borrowed, something blue.

And to close, a favorite Irish wedding toast for you:

Wishing you always walls for the wind, a roof for the rain, tea beside the fire, and the love and laughter of those you hold dear.

For Celtic Cultural Alliance, this is Kate Scuffle — Slainte!