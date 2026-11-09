Wildwood | At the Movies

“Wildwood” is a contender in the Oscars race for animated feature film. “Wildwood” is produced by Laika, the Portland, Oregon, stop-motion animation studio that produced five previous stop-motion feature films, each nominated for an animated feature film Oscar: “Coraline,” “ParaNorman,” “The Boxtrolls,” “Kubo and the Two Strings” and “Missing Link.” Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Epic film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 11/9/26)

