© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WDIY Headlines
At the Movies

The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published April 13, 2026 at 2:42 PM EDT
IMDb

“The AI Doc: Or How I Became an Apocaloptimist” is as simple and complicated as its title. Director Daniel Roher, who’s on-camera for most of the film, directed the film with Charlie Tyrell. Roher won an Oscar, documentary feature, “Navalny” (2022), about the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny and his poisoning. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Documentary film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 4/13/26)

Tags
At the Movies The AI Doc: Or How I Became an ApocaloptimistArtificial IntelligenceDocumentaryMovie Review
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content