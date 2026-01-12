© 2026
At the Movies

Marty Supreme | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published January 12, 2026 at 2:13 PM EST
Marty Supreme
/
IMDb

“Marty Supreme” is loosely based on the story of Marty Reisman, U.S. men’s table tennis singles champion 1958, 1960. Marty is played brilliantly by Timothée Chalamet, who won a Golden Globe for the role. Josh Safdie (co-director with brother Benny Safdie, “Uncut Gems,” 2019) directs Chalamet and an outstanding Gwyneth Paltrow and Odessa A’zion in the intense and often wacky film. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Sport Drama film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 1/12/26)

