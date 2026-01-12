Marty Supreme | At the Movies

“Marty Supreme” is loosely based on the story of Marty Reisman, U.S. men’s table tennis singles champion 1958, 1960. Marty is played brilliantly by Timothée Chalamet, who won a Golden Globe for the role. Josh Safdie (co-director with brother Benny Safdie, “Uncut Gems,” 2019) directs Chalamet and an outstanding Gwyneth Paltrow and Odessa A’zion in the intense and often wacky film. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Sport Drama film.

