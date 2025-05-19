The Accountant 2 | At the Movies

The Accountant 2 sees the return of Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and J.K. Simmons, who reprise their roles from the previous film. It tells the story of Christian Wolff (Affleck) who, with the help of his estranged brother, Brax (Bernthal), is compelled to solve the murder of a former acquaintance. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action Thriller film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 5/19/25)