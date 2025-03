Steven Soderbergh, from a screenplay by David Koepp, directs “Black Bag,” starring Michael Fassbender and Cate Blanchett as married British intelligence officers who must determine who leaked a software program that could blow up a nuclear power plant. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Spy Thriller.

(Original air-date: 3/24/25)