Paddington in Peru | At the Movies

“Paddington In Peru” is a delightful live-action and CGI family movie. The CGI (Computer Generated Imagery) is embodied in the title character, that loveable, polite and kindly bear with the British accent, Paddington (voiced by Ben Whishaw). In the third in the film franchise, Paddington returns to his roots in Peru, intending to visit his beloved Aunt Lucy (voiced by Imelda Staunton), who is missing from the Home for Retired Bears, run by the Reverend Mother (Olivia Colman). Paddington and the Brown family charter a river boat, skippered by Antonio Banderas, on the Amazon to search for Aunt Lucy. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Adventure, Comedy Animation Film.

(Original air-date: 3/10/25)