“Gladiator II” is a traditional Hollywood-style swords and sandals epic directed by perhaps the greatest and perhaps eldest, living active director Ridley Scott, 87. There are terrific performances by Denzel Washington, Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Action, Drama, Epic.

(Original air-date: 1/13/25)