Transformers One | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published September 24, 2024 at 11:25 AM EDT
Transformers One
“Transformers One” takes us to the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron. The animation feature film voice cast includes Chris Hemsworth (Optimus Prime, Orion Pax), Brian Tyree Henry (Megatron, D-16), Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1), Keegan-Michael Key (Bumblebee, B-127), Steve Buscemi (Starscream), Laurence Fishburne (Alpha Trion) and Jon Hamm (Sentinel Prime). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science Fiction, Action Animation film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM on WDIY.

(Original air-date: 9/23/24)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is the host of WDIY's weekly movie review feature, At the Movies.
