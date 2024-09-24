Transformers One | At the Movies

“Transformers One” takes us to the origins of Optimus Prime and Megatron. The animation feature film voice cast includes Chris Hemsworth (Optimus Prime, Orion Pax), Brian Tyree Henry (Megatron, D-16), Scarlett Johansson (Elita-1), Keegan-Michael Key (Bumblebee, B-127), Steve Buscemi (Starscream), Laurence Fishburne (Alpha Trion) and Jon Hamm (Sentinel Prime). Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Science Fiction, Action Animation film.

(Original air-date: 9/23/24)