Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga | At the Movies

“Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga,” a prequel to “Mad Max: Fury Road” and fifth in the “Mad Max” franchise, stars Anya Taylor-Joy as Imperator Furiosa at a younger age. Furiosa is kidnapped by the great Biker Horde, led by the Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth). George Miller is back to direct “Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.” Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Comedy, Drama, Animation film.

(Original air-date: 6/3/24)