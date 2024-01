“The Color Purple” is the adaptation of the hit Broadway musical based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker. Starring: Fantasia Barrino, Colman Domingo, Halle Bailey, Corey Hawkins, Danielle Brooks and Taraji P. Henson. Paul Willistein of Lehigh Valley Press reviews the Musical Drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/1/24)