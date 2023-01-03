© 2023
bannerwmic4.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
At the Movies.png
At the Movies

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery | At the Movies

By Paul Willistein
Published January 3, 2023 at 10:38 AM EST
GlassOnion-Netflix.jpg
Contributed photo
/
Netflix

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery brings back Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc to solve a whodunit at the island mansion of Miles Bron (Edward Norton). The "unusual suspects" are played by a stellar cast: Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista, directed by Rian Johnson (director, Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi), who directed the original Knives Out. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the comedy crime drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 1/2/23)

Tags
At the Movies Daniel CraigComedyCrime DramaMovie ReviewAt the Movies
Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
See stories by Paul Willistein
Related Content