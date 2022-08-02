© 2022
Nope | At the Movies

Published August 2, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT
Universal Pictures Canada, Nope.movie

In Nope, writer-director Jordan Peele (Oscar recipient, original screenplay, Get Out) is back with a UFO thriller. He re-teams with Daniel Kaluuya, as Otis, owner of a Hollywood horse ranch. He, his sister (Keke Palmer) and nearby amusement park owner (Steven Yeun) attempt to confront the mysterious entities. Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the science fiction horror film.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 8/1/22)

Paul Willistein
Paul Willistein is Editor of the Lehigh Valley Press Focus section, a position he has held for 10 years. He has received more than one dozen Keystone state journalism awards and an Allentown Arts Commission Arts Ovation Award. He reviews movies and theater and writes features stories about arts and entertainment, news stories about municipal and school topics and takes photographs for Lehigh Valley Press newspapers and web sites.
