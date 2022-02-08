American Underdog | At the Movies

With the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams facing off Feb. 13 in NFL Super Bowl LVI, American Underdog provides an insider’s view of the NFL. The inspirational movie tells the story of Kurt Warner, the quarterback who led the St. Louis Rams to win Super Bowl XXXIV in 2000. The fact-based film provides insights into the career of Warner (Zachary Levi) and his marriage with Brenda (Anna Paquin). Paul Willistein of the Lehigh Valley Press reviews the sports biography drama.

Listen to At the Movies every Monday at 6:25 PM during Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 2/7/22)