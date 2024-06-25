© 2024
WDIY Headlines
A Closer Look

"Positive Energy Helps Drive Things Forward" with Curt Mosel and Lauryn Graves | A Closer Look

By Laurie Hackett
Published June 25, 2024 at 7:12 AM EDT

On this episode, Laurie Hackett first welcomes Curt Mosel, COO of ArtsQuest, to talk about the organization's work to bring entertainment to the Greater Lehigh Valley and how their reach is extending further and further. Mosel discusses the importance of pushing the envelope even when your idea is turned down, the excitement of filling a void in the Valley, and the various volunteer opportunities at ArtsQuest.

Then, Laurie sits down with Lauryn Graves, a community volunteer who's especially involved with the American Heart Association, to talk about her reasons for being so involved in so many ways. She gives some ways to get involved with the AHA and explains her idea that, "giving back is the one thing we can look back on and not regret."

A Closer Look explores the many nonprofit organizations throughout the Lehigh Valley. New episodes air the last Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 6/24/24)

A Closer Look Curt MoselLauryn GravesArtsQuestLehigh Valley American Heart AssociationentertainmentHeart Healthvolunteeringnonprofits
Laurie Hackett
Laurie Hackett is Air Products’ director of community relations and philanthropy. Hackett’s work with the Air Products Foundation supports programs, activities and agencies that are working hard every day to improve the quality of life for all.
See stories by Laurie Hackett
