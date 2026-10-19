The Power of People with Manuela Guevara and Matt Trust | The Well-Being Report

On this episode, Margaret McConnell and co-host Samantha Shaak, Executive Director of the Leonard Parker Pool Institute for Health, talk with Manuela Guevara of the Allentown Economic Development Corporation and Matt Trust of LPPIH talk about Allentown Works, a five-year, $20 million initiative focused on connecting residents with good-paying jobs and resources to build long-lasting careers.

Manuela and Matt discuss how barriers like transportation, childcare, language access, and awareness of opportunities could prevent residents from finding careers and how community partnerships, trusted relationships, and resident input can strengthen neighborhoods, expand economic opportunity, and build a more connected and thriving Allentown.

Catch The Well-Being Report the third Monday of every month from 6:30 to 7:00 PM following Lehigh Valley Arts Salon.

(Original air-date: 10/19/26)

